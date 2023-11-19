Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president, has died at age 96

Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former President Jimmy Carter, died Sunday, the Carter Center announced. She was 96.

Our co-founder, former U.S. First Lady Rosalynn Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia.



For more information: https://t.co/82bHoZQvkk pic.twitter.com/2exvnQdtab — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 19, 2023

Carter passed away peacefully at her home in Plains, Georgia, with her family at her side.