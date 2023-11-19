BreakingNews
Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president, has died at age 96

Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president, has died at age 96

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

News
By
Updated 2 minutes ago
X

Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former President Jimmy Carter, died Sunday, the Carter Center announced. She was 96.

Carter passed away peacefully at her home in Plains, Georgia, with her family at her side.

The news follows Friday’s announcement that she had entered hospice home care. Her husband of 77 years, Jimmy Carter, entered home hospice about nine months ago.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” Jimmy Carter said, according to the Carter Center. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

» Tap or click here to check out our full obituary on the former first lady.

ExploreRosalynn Carter helped changed mental health care

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Karl H. Schumacher

Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president, has died at age 9614m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs know how bad Georgia Tech wants to wreck them
6h ago

Fulton jailer arrested, accused of having inappropriate behavior with inmate
6h ago

Credit: North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church

NEW DETAILS
United Methodists vote to approve emotional split over LGBTQ issues
23h ago

Credit: North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church

NEW DETAILS
United Methodists vote to approve emotional split over LGBTQ issues
23h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Gridlock Guy: Holiday travel primer - when to travel and the biggest risks
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Karl H. Schumacher

Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president, has died at age 96
14m ago
Growing interest in home hospice as an option for terminally ill patients
Judge orders Rome ‘forever chemicals’ settlement be made public
Featured

Credit: TNS

North Georgia Methodists vote Saturday on request by 265 churches to disaffiliate
‘Not easily replaced’: Marietta teacher killed in Atlanta was a mentor to many
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top