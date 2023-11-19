Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president, has died at age 96

Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former President Jimmy Carter, died Sunday, the Carter Center announced. She was 96.
Carter passed away peacefully at her home in Plains, Georgia, with her family at her side.
The news follows Friday’s announcement that she had entered hospice home care. Her husband of 77 years, Jimmy Carter, entered home hospice about nine months ago.
“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” Jimmy Carter said, according to the Carter Center. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”
