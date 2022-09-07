Roofing manufacturer to open South Georgia facility, creating 135 jobs

Explore Massive industrial park near Rivian EV plant proposed east of Atlanta

“Manufacturing continues to grow at an incredible rate across Georgia — creating 166% more new jobs from economic development projects last year compared to the previous year,” he said in the release.

GAF Materials’ new plant will be located at Buster Bassford Industrial Park, a 226-acre site at Old Statenville and Clay roads in Valdosta. GAF Materials told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution it chose Valdosta because of its close proximity to its other Georgia locations and the site’s rail and highway connections.

The company said it will purchase 130 acres of the industrial park at an undisclosed price. The property is owned by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Industrial Authority and consists of three parcels, which have a combined estimated value of $3.6 million, according to county records. A state advertisement for the business park from 2015 listed the asking sale price at $40,000 an acre.

The plant will begin construction this fall, and manufacturing is expected to begin by the first quarter of 2024.