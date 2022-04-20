Rollins and former executive settle SEC complaint

Northen allegedly directed reductions in the company’s various accounting reserves to artificially increase Rollins’ profits to meet Wall Street expectations.

Attempts to reach Northen were not successful.

Rollins said in a news release that “individuals who were leading the accounting department at the time are no longer employed by the company.”

Rollins General Counsel Elizabeth Chandler said in the release Rollins has “taken this matter very seriously, conducting an internal review and taking proactive steps to address the findings.” She said the company also “strengthened our internal controls over financial reporting ... including those related to management’s judgments and estimates impacting reported financial results.”

Rollins said it will not have to restate earnings for the period as a result of the investigation.