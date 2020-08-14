Rockdale inmate dies of apparent suicide, officials say; GBI investigating

His parents said he suffered from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, and was on the verge of a “psychotic break” when he was arrested.

Shali Tilson Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Attorneys for Tilson’s family said the cell where he was held had no water source, and that he had been without water for three days at the time of his death. In addition, an internal investigation by the sheriff’s office determined the deputy who was supposed to be monitoring Tilson falsified the suicide watch log.

A special grand jury later found his death was “preventable” and caused by staff complacency and lack of procedure, AJC.com previously reported. But it did not find evidence that “any person, criminally or intentionally, caused the death.”

More than two months later, Rockdale deputies found 40-year-old Douglasville resident Jamie Krischelle Henry dead in her cell during a routine check, officials said.

Explore Rockdale County inmate dies after being found unresponsive

And last November, a third inmate died after suffering some type of medical complication during a routine headcount the day before, according to the sheriff’s office. He was assisted by the jail’s medical staff until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital, where he died.

Explore Rockdale inmate dies after medical complication during headcount

In other news: