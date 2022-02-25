Rock Springs Park in Gwinnett to get synthetic turf

Synthetic turf will be installed to replace sod-covered sports fields at Rock Springs Park near Suwanee.
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners earlier this month awarded a $1.9 million contract to Sports Turf Company to upgrade the field and replace light fixtures. The project is partially funded by the special purpose local option sales tax that began in 2017.
The synthetic turf installation is part of a broader plan for the park that includes upgraded walkways and fencing.
The county five years ago added a lighted dog park, soccer complex and new playground to Rock Springs Park. That was funded by the county’s 2009 SPLOST.
