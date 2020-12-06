Roald Dahl’s family apologizes for his anti-Semitism

Dahl, who died in 1990 at 74, has a complicated legacy.

His many imaginative tales — including “Matilda,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and “The Witches,” as well as the Charlie books and “The BFG” — have endured through the years and have been adapted into films and musicals.

But Dahl’s self-avowed anti-Semitism has cast a shadow over his work.

“There is a trait in the Jewish character that does provoke animosity,” Dahl said in an 1983 interview with The New Statesman.

He reinforced his views in another interview months before his death in 1990.

“I am certainly anti-Israel, and I have become anti-Semitic,” he said, according to The Independent, a British newspaper.

In response to a further request for comment Sunday, the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the copyrights and trademarks for the author, said, “Apologizing for the words of a much-loved grandparent is a challenging thing to do, but made more difficult when the words are so hurtful to an entire community.”

“These comments do not reflect what we see in his work — a desire for the acceptance of everyone equally — and were entirely unacceptable,” the company added. “We are truly sorry.”