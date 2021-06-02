Road-rage shooting leaves 2 dead on I-285 in College Park

Police believe the men were shot during “an act of road rage” before veering out of their lane and colliding with two other vehicles: a Nissan Altima and a Ford SUV. The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but died shortly after arriving, authorities said. Their names have not been released.

They were at least the eighth and ninth people shot to death this year on metro Atlanta roads. Several others have been injured in the nearly 30 highway shootings reported since January. In most cases, the shooters drive away before witnesses have enough information to help police track them down.