Road-rage shooting leaves 2 dead on I-285 in College Park

Two men were killed Tuesday evening during an apparent road-rage shooting on I-285 in College Park, officials said.
The deadly shooting happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the Perimeter near the Riverdale Road exit ramp, according to College Park police. Officers initially responded to a three-car crash but arrived to discover two men with multiple gunshot wounds inside a wrecked BMW sedan, authorities said.
“Various witnesses advised several gunshots were heard in the immediate area,” police said in a news release.
Police believe the men were shot during “an act of road rage” before veering out of their lane and colliding with two other vehicles: a Nissan Altima and a Ford SUV. The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but died shortly after arriving, authorities said. Their names have not been released.
They were at least the eighth and ninth people shot to death this year on metro Atlanta roads. Several others have been injured in the nearly 30 highway shootings reported since January. In most cases, the shooters drive away before witnesses have enough information to help police track them down.
The occupants of the other two vehicles involved in Tuesday’s crash were taken to separate hospitals with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not identified the suspect’s vehicle, and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting and crash to call College Park police at 404-761-3131.
Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the department’s tip line at 404-768-8664 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
