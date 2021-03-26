Retired Georgia deputy returns home after 7-month battle with COVID-19

A 31-year veteran of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office just won an unimaginably grueling battle.
Retired Capt. Ross Brown was released from the hospital Wednesday after more than seven months battling COVID-19, Douglas sheriff’s office spokesman Capt. Elmer Horn announced.
“Today Retired Captain Ross Brown will be coming home and is recovering well,” Horn said. “This in its self is a huge answered PRAYER.”
Credit: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
A unit from the Douglas sheriff’s office escorted Brown on a procession through Marietta and to the Douglas courthouse before finishing at Brown’s home, Horn said.
“We are extremely thankful and humbled by the prayers and well wishes Capt. Brown has received since August,” Horn said. “We wish him the best in his continued recovery!”