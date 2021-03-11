Residents near PDK Airport will soon be able to use app to file noise complaints

According to Barnes, noise levels vary between about 47 decibels on the south side of the airport and 65 decibels on the north side. PDK staff was also able to correlate 96% of the complaints with flights to and from PDK, while the remaining complaints were from airplanes that happened to be flying through the area.

PDK is primarily used for smaller planes and doesn’t service many commercial passenger flights. It’s the 11th busiest airport in the country for corporate jets, and it plans to get busier over the next two decades.

The airport currently has about 160,000 annual takeoffs and landings and predicts that will increase by roughly 58,000 by 2040. For more details on the airport’s ongoing projects and its 20-year master plan, visit pdkmasterplan.com.

Follow DeKalb County News on Facebook and Twitter