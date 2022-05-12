ajc logo
Residents evacuated after possible torpedo found in Coweta County



Credit: Channel 2 Action News



Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 10 minutes ago

Several residents of Coweta County have been evacuated after a possible torpedo was found Thursday morning, police said.

Deputies and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called to the area of Raymond Hill Road and River Park Drive regarding a suspicious item, Coweta sheriff’s office spokesman Toby Nix said.

The caller advised 911 that it appeared to be a World War II torpedo. Authorities have not confirmed that.

Nix did not say where the item was located or if anyone was injured.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

