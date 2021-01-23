Reports: Trump weighed firing attorney general to toss Georgia results

Before stepping down last month, Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department had not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the election’s outcome. Rosen, who was deputy attorney general, then became acting attorney general.

Trump had publicly and privately pressed for aggressive investigations into voter fraud in Georgia and elsewhere.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported earlier on an audio recording of a conversation in which Trump unsuccessfully pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to help him “find” enough votes to overturn the Nov. 3 contest, which Biden won by nearly 12,000 votes.

In the recording, Trump refers to a “never-Trumper U.S. attorney there.”

It’s unclear if he was referring to Byung J. “BJay” Pak, the then-U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, a Republican whom Trump had appointed. The Wall Street Journal reported the White House forced Pak to resign because Trump thought he wasn’t being sufficiently aggressive in probing allegations of election fraud.

Pak’s replacement as acting U.S. attorney in the district, Bobby Christine, told staffers in a conference call that he dismissed two election fraud cases on his first day in the position, according to an AJC report based on a recording of the conversation.

“I would love to stand out on the street corner and scream this, and I can’t,” Christine said in the recording.

“But I can tell you I closed the two most — I don’t know, I guess you’d call them high profile or the two most pressing election issues this office has,” he said. “I said I believe, as many of the people around the table believed, there’s just nothing to them.”

On Saturday, in the wake of the Times and Post reports, a spokesman for Christine’s office told the AJC, “We aren’t providing any comment on those stories.”

He declined to comment on or confirm any active investigations, citing department policy.

Efforts by the AJC to reach Pak for comment on Saturday were unsuccessful.