Reports: Rapper Benzino accused of spotting man with ex-girlfriend, damaging his truck

The man said he tried to get into his 2018 Chevy Silverado, but Scott hit the truck multiple times, leaving two dents.

Scott remains in the Gwinnett jail on a $8,450 bond, records show.

The rapper, producer and former cast member on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement over the years, AJC.com previously reported.

In a now-infamous body camera video, Scott was captured screaming anti-Asian slurs at a Brookhaven police officer during an arrest in June of last year.