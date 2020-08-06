Reports: Rapper Benzino accused of spotting man with ex-girlfriend, damaging his truck

Former rapper and reality television star Benzino is facing charges in Georgia after he allegedly hit and dented a man’s truck during a fight over his former girlfriend, according to reports.
Benzino, whose real name is Raymond Scott, is charged with criminal damage to property in connection with the incident, according to Gwinnett County Jail records.
The incident happened in a Braselton neighborhood Friday morning, according to TMZ.
The owner of the truck told police he had been out on a walk with former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Althea Eaton, TMZ reported. Eaton and Scott were previously involved.
When the pair returned from the walk, Scott allegedly approached them in a “threatening and harassing manner,” the report said.
The man said he tried to get into his 2018 Chevy Silverado, but Scott hit the truck multiple times, leaving two dents.
Scott remains in the Gwinnett jail on a $8,450 bond, records show.
The rapper, producer and former cast member on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement over the years, AJC.com previously reported.
In a now-infamous body camera video, Scott was captured screaming anti-Asian slurs at a Brookhaven police officer during an arrest in June of last year.