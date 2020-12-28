Report: ‘Deadliest Catch’ cast member Nick McGlashan dies at 33

The TV star died Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee, TMZ reported, citing confirmations from a medical examiner and from McGlashan’s family. Authorities have not released a cause of death for McGlashan.

A veteran fisherman and crabber, McGlashan joined Discovery Channel’s “Deadliest Catch” in 2013. The series centers on the high-leverage efforts of fishermen who venture out to sea and risk their lives to haul in crabs.