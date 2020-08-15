Report: Atlanta man hit Fayette deputy’s car head-on while driving drunk, cops say

An Atlanta man faces several charges after being accused of drunkenly driving head-on into a Fayette County deputy’s patrol car, the Fayette County Citizen reported.
Manuel Morales, 20, was spotted by a Fayetteville police officer last Sunday along Ga. 92, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office told the newspaper. Morales is accused of driving recklessly, so the officer tried to pull him over.
However, Morales then drove his pickup truck south until he exited the city’s limits, the sheriff’s office said.
Near Ga. 92′s intersection with Antioch Road, a deputy spotted the truck and tried to intercept it, the Citizen reported. That’s when Morales is accused of slamming head-on into the patrol car. After the crash, he tried to run away but was quickly apprehended, the sheriff’s office said.
Neither Morales nor the deputy were injured.
The sheriff’s office charged Morales with aggravated assault, obstruction, reckless driving, criminal interference with government property, fleeing police, felony drug possession, misdemeanor marijuana possession, DUI and driving with a suspended license, the Citizen reported. He was booked into the county jail.
AJC.com has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information on the incident and Morales’ custody.
In other news: