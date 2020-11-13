Report: At least 130 Secret Service agents either infected by COVID-19, quarantining after Trump travel

The report of the cases and officers coming in close contact stems from three people familiar with agency staffing who spoke with The Washington Post. As the massive number of Secret Service members affected by the virus was revealed, the nation sits on the heels of another record-breaking day for the virus Thursday. According to the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, COVID-19 hospitalizations climbed to 67,096. It was the third day in a row of record numbers.

The spread of the virus, which has decreased the agency’s core security team by 10%, has been linked to several campaign rallies that Trump held in the weeks before the Nov. 3 election, according to the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the situation.