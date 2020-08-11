Report: Agency in Alabama city segregated public housing

The housing authority settled claims of discrimination for $200,000, which HUD is distributing to victims of the alleged bias, and a commitment to upgrade Black-occupied Westgate Gardens at an estimated cost of $1 million.

The HUD investigation began with the Justice Department finding patterns of housing discrimination in Alabama and Mississippi.

“Decatur Housing Authority was the most egregious,” agency spokesman Joseph Phillips said.

Two managers who oversee the authority did not return messages, the newspaper reported. The chairman of the board that oversees the agency, James Ridgeway, said neither had been disciplined.

“We don’t have nothing against them. They’ve done a good job,” Ridgeway said.

Residents of the two multistory buildings have access to a city park where events are held; walking trails; riverfront views; a library; meeting spaces; a mobile food pantry; a community kitchen and a patio, according to a letter from HUD. Westgate Gardens lacks similar amenities, it said.

Westgate tenant Carrie Garth, 76, said she welcomes promised improvements but will believe it when she sees it.

“Baseboards are coming loose from the floors. We have a problem with bugs. The buildings are old, and they’re not kept up. I’ve been here nine years, and we don’t get a paint job or anything. My cabinet isn’t level so things roll off, and I’ve got a leak under the sink,” Garth said.