Remains of Georgian killed in Pearl Harbor attack returning to mainland.

The body of the sailor who died when he was 24 years old finally has been identified, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Friday morning. Blanchard — from Tignall, a tiny community near Athens — will be buried June 7 in North Carolina.

That leaves just one unidentified Georgia service member who died in the surprise attack that drew the United States into the war — Walter B. Manning, who was Blanchard’s shipmate on the U.S.S. Oklahoma. The battleship was hit with multiple torpedoes from Japanese planes and sank quickly, taking 429 crew members down with it.