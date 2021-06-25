ajc logo
Red Bull truck damages historic covered bridge in Cobb County

A Red Bull delivery truck crashed into a protective beam at the base of the Covered Bridge at Concord Road near Smyrna on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
A Red Bull delivery truck crashed into a protective beam at the base of the Covered Bridge at Concord Road near Smyrna on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

By Matt Bruce, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A Red Bull delivery truck crashed into the historic covered bridge in Cobb County this week.

The truck hit a protective beam at the base of the bridge along Concord Road near Smyrna on Wednesday, according to Cobb County’s Facebook page.

The bridge had no serious damage, unlike the Red Bull truck. The driver was not injured.

The bridge and Concord Road remained temporarily closed for several hours as Cobb County Department of Transportation crews worked to remove the truck and repair the bridge’s beam.

The covered Bridge was built over Nickajack Creek in 1872 and is the last such bridge that remains open to traffic in Cobb County.

County officials said the delivery truck driver could face charges as there are multiple warning signs leading up to the bridge. The driver’s name was not released and a Cobb County Police spokesperson could not confirm Friday if the person had been charged.

