Recycling collection resumes in eastern Gwinnett

Republic Waste Services resumed recycling pickup this week in unincorporated eastern Gwinnett County. (Courtesy Republic Services)

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Republic Services, the residential waste hauler for almost 67,000 households in unincorporated eastern Gwinnett County, resumed recycling collection this week after a three-week pause.

Trash collection is also on schedule for Republic customers, the county said.

Republic suspended all services except for trash collection Jan. 4, blaming a severe manpower shortage due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Bulky item and yard waste pickup are still suspended for Republic customers, according to Gwinnett County.

Republic customers in Gwinnett can drop off up to two bulky items per week for free at 51 Patrick Mill Road SW in Winder, the Oak Grove Landfill at 937 Carl Bethlehem Road in Winder or the Richland Creek Landfill at 5691 S. Richland Creek Road in Buford. Hours are weekdays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Saturdays from 6 a.m. to noon.

Waste Management, which operates in unincorporated northwest Gwinnett, has also suspended bulky item pickup. Customers can drop off up to two items per week for free at the Lawrenceville Transfer Station, 350 Maltbie Industrial Drive in Lawrenceville, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About the Author

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Investigations
