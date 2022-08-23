Recalls issued for Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride SUVs

Combined Shape Caption 2022 Hyundai Palisade. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Credit: DREW PHILLIPS Credit: DREW PHILLIPS Combined Shape Caption 2022 Hyundai Palisade. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Credit: DREW PHILLIPS Credit: DREW PHILLIPS

NHTSA said a “stop sale” has been issued for affected unsold vehicles on dealer lots or in transit to dealerships.

Hyundai, as an interim repair, will inspect the hitch and remove the affected fuse if necessary, the alert said. So far, an interim repair has not been announced for affected Kia Tellurides.

“The recall repair is under development,” the alert said. “When a repair is available, all owners of vehicles potentially equipped with affected trailer hitch wiring harnesses will be notified by mail with instructions to bring their vehicles to a Hyundai or Kia dealer.”

Emails to representatives of Hyundai and Kia were not immediately answered.

NHTSA said motorists can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and search their 17-digit vehicle identification number for any active recalls.