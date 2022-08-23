BreakingNews
BREAKING: No charges for APD officers in fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks
Recalls issued for Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride SUVs

2022 Telluride Nightfall Edition. Photo courtesy of Kia

News
1 hour ago
U.S. regulator alert says vehicles should be parked outside away from structures because of fire risk from tow hitch issue

Owners of some Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride SUVs should park their vehicles outside and away from structures until they can be repaired because of a fire risk associated with accessory trailer hitches that triggered manufacturer recalls in recent days.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration issued the consumer alert for the fire risk Tuesday for owners of certain 2020 to 2022 model year Palisade and Telluride vehicles. The recall covers more than 245,000 Palisade models and more than 36,000 Tellurides.

Kia assembles its popular Telluride SUV at its factory in West Point, about 80 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta.

ExploreHyundai electric vehicle factory to be built near Savannah

The issue involves accessory tow hitches sold via dealers that may allow moisture to work its way into a module and cause a short circuit. The alert said, “in some cases, an electrical short can cause a vehicle fire while driving or while parked and turned off.”

No confirmed injuries, crashes or fires related to the problem have been reported in the U.S., the alert said.

2022 Hyundai Palisade. Photo courtesy of Hyundai

NHTSA said a “stop sale” has been issued for affected unsold vehicles on dealer lots or in transit to dealerships.

Hyundai, as an interim repair, will inspect the hitch and remove the affected fuse if necessary, the alert said. So far, an interim repair has not been announced for affected Kia Tellurides.

“The recall repair is under development,” the alert said. “When a repair is available, all owners of vehicles potentially equipped with affected trailer hitch wiring harnesses will be notified by mail with instructions to bring their vehicles to a Hyundai or Kia dealer.”

Emails to representatives of Hyundai and Kia were not immediately answered.

NHTSA said motorists can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and search their 17-digit vehicle identification number for any active recalls.

