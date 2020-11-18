X

Read this week’s White House Coronavirus Task Force report

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2020, file photo, Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, left, walks with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum after holding a roundtable discussion with state and local government and medical leaders on the campus of Bismarck State College, in Bismarck, N.D. With coronavirus cases soaring in North Dakota, Burgum has allowed the state's beleaguered hospitals to use infected but asymptomatic doctors and nurse to treat COVID-19 patients. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)
Credit: Mike McCleary

By J. Scott Trubey, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia remained in the COVID-19 red zone for the second week in a row, according to the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report.

The report, dated Sunday, said 48 states are now in the red zone as the virus rages across the country. Georgia ranked 48th or third best in new cases, but the picture is not a good one.

Public health experts warn that cooler weather and social gatherings tied to next week’s Thanksgiving holiday could be accelerants that turn a smoldering epidemic in the Peach State into an inferno.

Read the full report below.

