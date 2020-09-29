X

Read the latest White House report on coronavirus in Georgia

Grady hospital medical workers leave the hospital after their shifts from the hospital in downtown Atlanta on April 8, 2020. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

CORONAVIRUS REPORTS | 8 minutes ago
By J. Scott Trubey, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The latest White House report on the coronavirus in Georgia, dated Sunday, shows improvement. Case counts are down, along with the percentage of Georgians testing positive for the virus.

Most metro areas are now coded yellow for infection rates, two steps below the highest level of red, but some rural counties are still coded red. Deaths from the virus are elevated.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force does not publish its reports to the public or the news media. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution obtained the report from sources and is making it available to readers as a public service.

Read the report here:

