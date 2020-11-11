X

Read the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report for Georgia

The White House coronavirus task force is going through a slow death. The group remains intact but meets only twice a week, often for just an hour, and without the public component. Dr. Deborah Birx, the administration’s coronavirus response coordinator, runs the task force day to day and briefs the president on the pandemic less frequently than before.

Credit: The Associated Press

Credit: The Associated Press

News | 43 minutes ago
By J. Scott Trubey, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia returned to the red zone for cases in the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report.

The report, dated Sunday, warned of spread through private gatherings and urged Georgians to be cautious ahead of the holiday season.

“We need to protect those we are thankful for in our families and communities,” the report said. “Ensure indoor masking around vulnerable family members during any gatherings due to the significant amount of virus circulating and the high rate of asymptomatic and undiagnosed infections among family and community members.”

Read the full report below.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.