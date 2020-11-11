Read the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report for Georgia

Georgia returned to the red zone for cases in the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report.
The report, dated Sunday, warned of spread through private gatherings and urged Georgians to be cautious ahead of the holiday season.
“We need to protect those we are thankful for in our families and communities,” the report said. “Ensure indoor masking around vulnerable family members during any gatherings due to the significant amount of virus circulating and the high rate of asymptomatic and undiagnosed infections among family and community members.”
Read the full report below.