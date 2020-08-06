Rapper T.I. and wife Tiny are about to be grandparents

Pullins broke the news after his response.

“It’s me, Pop,” she said with a smile. “That’s what’s going on in ‘The Mix’ today.”

The rapper responded with a smile and shock. T.I. insisted that he pour another drink during the show. The banter and surprise made for lots of laughs on the live show. One of the hosts called him a granddad, but the 39-year-old said he didn’t quite consider himself a grandfather yet, considering the freshness of the announcement.

In an interview with People, Pullins revealed that she was “kind of sad” when she first discovered she was pregnant. Her boyfriend, Baltimore rapper Bandhunta Izzy, 23, helped her change her mind about the new arrival.

“I have a million brothers and sisters, so I’ve always been the one like, ‘I’m not having a baby anytime soon,’ " she told the magazine. “That was always my thing. So I was kind of sad at first, and my boyfriend was really excited from the jump. He was like, ‘You know, it’s whatever you want to do.’

She continued: “But after a while, I’m like, ‘Now I feel like I can do this. It’s something that will mature me and change me in a great way.’ I’m trying to wrap my head around it, and now we are here.”