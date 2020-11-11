Rapper Mo3 shot, killed on Dallas highway

Mo3 had just begun making waves on the hip-hop scene. His collaboration with Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz on the remix of “Errybody” was one of his most notable songs. He had recorded music on Boosie’s music label and earlier this year told Flaunt Magazine about the chance meeting with his rap mentor.

“Three years ago, in a mall,” he said. “He’s doing a signing or walkthrough at a shoe store. I had pulled up, we chopped it up. He put me on his show that night. After that, he flew me to his house. We made two songs for my album. I had a mixtape called 4 Indictments with Gangsta Grillz and DJ Drama. It’s been love ever since.”

The news of Mo3′s death came days after the shooting of rising hip-hop artist King Von in Atlanta.

No arrests have been made as the investigation begins.