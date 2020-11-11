Rapper Mo3 shot, killed on Dallas highway

Up-and-coming rapper Mo3 has died after he was shot on a Dallas highway Wednesday morning.
The rapper, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was shot by a suspect who had chased him on Interstate 35 East in Dallas, according to news station CBS 11. Police said Noble was traveling northbound on the interstate near Clarendon Drive shortly before noon when the armed suspect approached the rapper’s car.
Police said the victim, who has been identified as the 28-year-old Dallas native, also got out of his vehicle and began running southbound on the freeway. The suspect chased the victim and fired multiple rounds at him, striking the victim at least once, police said.
Noble was pronounced dead later at a nearby hospital. Another bystander was shot, police said Wednesday, but they received non-life-threatening injuries.
Mo3 had just begun making waves on the hip-hop scene. His collaboration with Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz on the remix of “Errybody” was one of his most notable songs. He had recorded music on Boosie’s music label and earlier this year told Flaunt Magazine about the chance meeting with his rap mentor.
“Three years ago, in a mall,” he said. “He’s doing a signing or walkthrough at a shoe store. I had pulled up, we chopped it up. He put me on his show that night. After that, he flew me to his house. We made two songs for my album. I had a mixtape called 4 Indictments with Gangsta Grillz and DJ Drama. It’s been love ever since.”
The news of Mo3′s death came days after the shooting of rising hip-hop artist King Von in Atlanta.
No arrests have been made as the investigation begins.