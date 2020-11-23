Rain in metro Atlanta is another hurdle for Thanksgiving plans

“At 5 p.m. Thursday, it looks good in the mountains, it looks good in the metro,” he said. “Southside, we’re going to hold on to a few showers. Those showers are going to last on into your weekend.”

The 40% chance of a shower carries over into Black Friday for those planning to take on the crowds and shop in stores. Saturday and Sunday both have 60% chances, according to Channel 2.

While it will be wet, Monahan said it will not be cold. High temperatures in the 70s are in the forecast beginning Thursday, with morning lows in the 60s.