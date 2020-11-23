Rain in metro Atlanta is another hurdle for Thanksgiving plans

Add one more logistical hurdle to your Thanksgiving meal preparations this year: wet weather.
Concerns over the coronavirus pandemic have some families planning holiday meals or visits outdoors. Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said it will likely be damp in metro Atlanta by dinnertime Thursday after showers move through that morning.
Rain is expected to begin Wednesday evening, which is typically the busiest time to travel ahead of the holiday. Showers and thunderstorms are 30% likely Wednesday, and Monahan is predicting a 40% chance of rain for the big day.
Shower activity is likely to diminish in most neighborhoods by the time families sit down for Thanksgiving meals, he said.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
“At 5 p.m. Thursday, it looks good in the mountains, it looks good in the metro,” he said. “Southside, we’re going to hold on to a few showers. Those showers are going to last on into your weekend.”
The 40% chance of a shower carries over into Black Friday for those planning to take on the crowds and shop in stores. Saturday and Sunday both have 60% chances, according to Channel 2.
While it will be wet, Monahan said it will not be cold. High temperatures in the 70s are in the forecast beginning Thursday, with morning lows in the 60s.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News