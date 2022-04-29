Rabid cat attacks two people in downtown Lawrenceville

Rabies can spread to people or pets through bites or scratches. Foxes, raccoons and other wild animals can carry it. The rabies virus attacks the central nervous system and, if untreated, is nearly always fatal in humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Early symptoms of rabies in humans include fever, headache, general weakness and discomfort.

People who have been bitten or scratched by stray animals are urged to seek medical care immediately and tell the provider of the possibility of rabies exposure, then contact the Gwinnett County Health Department at 770-339-4260 and ask for the epidemiologist on call.