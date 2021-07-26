Protesters say construction encroaching on burial site of the enslaved

Just over Idris-Hosch’s shoulder was the gleaming fresh concrete of a new skate park and bowl that workers are putting the finishing touches on. The project also will include new restrooms, a splash pad, a pump track and an adventure playground.

The protesters want the city to clean up the cemetery, put up gravemarkers and re-sod the area that workers destroyed with the dirt piles. They say they also want the graveyard to receive the same attention that the city gives to a Confederate cemetery across town. No one in the mostly Black community where the cemetery is located wanted the skate park, they say, and no one was ever consulted about its construction.

Caption 07/26/2021 — Newnan, Georgia —A skate park is under construction at C.J. Smith Park in Newnan, Monday, July 26, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer

“It is a development that is being weaponized against a historical, cultural heritage. That is what I fear is happening here since there hasn’t been any engagement,” said Peggy King Jorde, a cultural projects consultant whose brother lives in town. “When you see actions like that, you can’t help but call it all into question.”

Jorde worked on the African Burial Ground project in New York City, where the remains of up to 15,000 enslaved and free Africans were found on a six-acre burial ground during a construction project.

Earlier this month, the Rev. Render Godfrey, a local businessman and pastor of Pure Worship Deliverance Tabernacle, discovered the piles of dirt and mulch at the cemetery.

“It made me sick to my stomach,” said Godfrey, who quickly posted two long Facebook Live videos that went viral.

Caption 07/26/2021 — Newnan, Georgia —Pastor Render Godfrey, right, makes remarks outside of the Coweta County Historic Courthouse during a rally for the preservation of the Farmer Street Cemetery in Newnan, Monday, July 26, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer

The city owns the cemetery, as well as the Coweta County African American Museum and Research Center, which is also on the property.

“They would never dream of building a skate park next to predominantly white Oak Hill Cemetery across town,” said Idris-Hosch. It’s “just one more example of Newnan’s double standard and disrespect when it comes to race.”

Cleatus Phillips, the town’s city manager, acknowledged that dirt and mulch have been dumped at the cemetery, but said that he ordered it cleaned up when it was brought to his attention.

Phillips also told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the Newnan followed all of the proper steps in informing the community of the construction, which he said is 99% done.

A city spokesperson released a statement saying, ”Throughout the renovation efforts process for C. Jay Smith Park, the city held public participation events through preliminary concept meetings, stakeholder meetings, community input sessions and surveys. These forms of public participation allowed residents, local business owners and interest groups to share their feedback and input with city officials surrounding the project.”

Sitting on just four acres, it would be easy to overlook the cemetery between Farmer and Cole streets.

Caption 07/26/2021 — Newnan, Georgia — Ayisat Idris-Hosch, president of Newnan’s African American Alliance, points out impressions in the ground that represent unmarked burial plots at the Farmer Street Cemetery in Newnan, Monday, July 26, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Burials started there in 1828. But, in 1893, the city instituted a ban, saying it was full. That was six years prior to the gruesome lynching of Samuel Hose.

On April 12, 1899, Hose, an itinerant farmer from Macon County, crushed the skull of Alfred Cranford, a white man, during a dispute over money. He then reportedly raped Cranford’s wife, Mattie, before fleeing. He was captured on April 22 and lynched the next day without the benefit of a trial.

Caption 07/26/2021 — Newnan, Georgia —A Confederate flag is displayed at a Confederate States Army graveyard at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Newnan, Monday, July 26, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal- Constitution) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Hose was not buried at Farmer Street or Eastview, which replaced it. His body was burned, and he was methodically dismembered, his body parts given out like trophies.

Hose was killed near Oak Hill Cemetery. The immaculate cemetery is where Newnan’s most prominent white citizens are buried, along with Confederate soldiers. On Monday, a Confederate flag fluttered in the muggy air.

Many believe the Farmer Street cemetery was originally 16 acres and has been encroached on over the last century. Just one headstone, relocated inside the museum, survives: “Charlie Burch, Nov. 20, 1869, son of A.B. and Eliza Burch.”

Caption 07/26/2021 — Newnan, Georgia — A headstone that was preserved from the Farmer Street Cemetery is on display at the Coweta County African American Heritage Museum and Research Center in Newnan, Monday, July 26, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer

The city allowed the cemetery to fall into disrepair “because they thought we weren’t gonna care any longer,” Godfrey said. “This is total disrespect for the Black community and our ancestors. You don’t go in and disturb a cemetery.”

At about noon Monday, Idris-Hosch led the protesters from the cemetery to the Coweta County Historic Courthouse, about a mile away, as she chanted “Don’t dump on our ancestors.”

She could barely find her voice when she grabbed the megaphone to speak at the courthouse.

Caption 07/26/2021 — Newnan, Georgia — Ayisat Idris-Hosch, president of Newnan’s African American Alliance, becomes emotional at a rally outside of the Coweta County Historic Courthouse in Newnan, Monday, July 26, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer

In 2016, she and her husband moved with their three boys from Washington, D.C. to Newnan to give them a quieter life. In 2017, their 5-year-old son Benjamin “Kamau” Hosch III drowned while attending summer camp at Cochran Mill Nature Center in south Fulton County.

“Him being buried here means we are never leaving,” Idris-Hosch said. “So my legacy is in Newnan, and we need to honor the people who built this city for free.”