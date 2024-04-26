Protesters begin marching on Emory campus

The crowd of several hundred marched from the quad following speeches made early Friday evening.
The string of marchers was so large that two separate chants broke out because one end couldn’t hear the other. After a pause, many in the group started entering Cox Hall, bringing signs and continuing to chant.
No officers were present at the gathering as of 6:30 p.m., a stark contrast from Thursday’s protests.
Sophomore Brandon Jung, who stuck to the fringes of the crowd, expressed excitement about being involved in a movement on campus.
“It’s crazy because it feels like this all happened at once,” Jung said. “It’s a bit disruptive, but it’s forced me to learn more about the issues.”
Credit: Josh Reyes
Credit: Josh Reyes
Credit: Chauncey Alcorn/Capital B