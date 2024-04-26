Protesters arrested at Emory begin to be released from DeKalb jail

BreakingNews
Court allows troubled Georgia assisted living facility to remain open
More than 20 protesters booked at the DeKalb County Jail following protests at Emory University began to be released Friday afternoon after being granted bond.

Emory economics professor Caroline Fohlin, who was granted a $50 bond, was released at 4:12 p.m., according to jail records. Other protesters, who were granted signature bonds, were released around 4 p.m.

A total of 15 Emory students were arrested Thursday. University’s general counsel, Amy Adelman, asked that all bond restrictions against Emory’s community members be lifted, so no conditions of bond were placed on them.

Attorney Leah Abbasi, who represented some of the protesters only for first appearance on behalf of the Southern Center for Human Rights First Amendment Lawyer Bridge Project, said she found what happened at Emory and other colleges across the country “quite baffling.”

“I have no explanation for Emory or anywhere else really,” she said.

A Morehouse student, an Emory alumnus and five others not affiliated with the university were also arrested and granted signature bonds.

Release conditions for those not considered part of Emory’s community included staying off Emory’s property unless medical emergencies require them to go to Emory hospital.

Most of those arrested were charged with criminal trespass.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

