Protesters arrested at Emory begin to be released from DeKalb jail

More than 20 protesters booked at the DeKalb County Jail following protests at Emory University began to be released Friday afternoon after being granted bond.

Emory economics professor Caroline Fohlin, who was granted a $50 bond, was released at 4:12 p.m., according to jail records. Other protesters, who were granted signature bonds, were released around 4 p.m.

A total of 15 Emory students were arrested Thursday. University’s general counsel, Amy Adelman, asked that all bond restrictions against Emory’s community members be lifted, so no conditions of bond were placed on them.