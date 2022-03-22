'Prolonged grief disorder', added to psychiatric manual, in wake of COVID."Prolonged grief disorder" has been added to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (D.S.M.), also referred to as the "psychiatrist's bible.".The disorder refers to those who find themselves in deep grief beyond a year after the loss of a loved one.They were the widows who wore black for the rest of their lives, , Dr. Paul S. Appelbaum, chair of D.S.M. Committee, via the New York Times.... who withdrew from social contacts and lived the rest of their lives in memory of the husband or wife who they had lost, Dr. Paul S. Appelbaum, chair of D.S.M. Committee, via the New York Times.They were the parents who never got over it, and that was how we talked about them. , Dr. Paul S. Appelbaum, chair of D.S.M. Committee, via the New York Times.Colloquially, we would say they never got over the loss of that child, Dr. Paul S. Appelbaum, chair of D.S.M. Committee, via the New York Times.Adding "prolonged grief disorder" to the D.S.M.is controversial in the psychiatric profession and among academics who study grief.I completely, utterly disagree that grief is a mental illness, Dr. Joanne Cacciatore, associate professor at Arizona State University, via the New York Times.When someone who is a quote-unquote expert tells us we are disordered and we are feeling very vulnerable and feeling overwhelmed, we no longer trust ourselves and our emotions, Dr. Joanne Cacciatore, associate professor at Arizona State University, via the New York Times.To me, that is an incredibly dangerous move, and short sighted, Dr. Joanne Cacciatore, associate professor at Arizona State University, via the New York Times.Academics also point to the how drug companies and professionals who bill insurance companies benefit from the diagnosis, . condition that has formerly thought of as a normal aspect of being human.You’ve got to understand that clinicians want diagnoses so they can categorize people coming through the door and get reimbursement. , Dr. Jerome C. Wakefield, professor at NYU, via the New York Times.That is a huge pressure on the D.S.M, Dr. Jerome C. Wakefield, professor at NYU, via the New York Times