Probable cause: How a grand jury works

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

News
48 minutes ago
X

Grand juries, like the one considering a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump, are not at all like trial juries.

Trial juries typically hear testimony over several days and often deliberate for hours before returning their verdict. Grand juries routinely hear testimony on a few dozen cases in a single day, meaning they rarely take much time at all to deliberate.

Grand juries are composed of 23 members and can approve – or “true bill” – an indictment with a majority vote. Trial juries, which have 12 or six members, depending on the type of case, must return unanimous verdicts in criminal cases in order to convict someone.

And trial juries must find a defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, the highest burden-of-proof in legal proceedings. A grand jury’s burden-of-proof threshold is probable cause. State Supreme Court precedent has defined probable cause as “a fair probability – less than a certainty but more than a mere suspicion of probability.”

- Live updates: AJC grand jury watch

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES
Fulton prosecutors presenting Trump case to grand jury

Credit: AP

AWARD-WINNING INVESTIGATION | Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta mayor has harsh words for Wellstar
12h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
14h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
14h ago

Credit: AP

THE JOLT
Hunter Biden visits Atlanta as federal investigation expands
13h ago
The Latest
Judge McBurney returns to his courtroom
5m ago
Judge McBurney says he’s been told to stay another hour, hands out snacks
1h ago
Testimony continues into 9th hour
1h ago
Featured

What’s an indictment? Here’s what to know
Harassment of Atlanta poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments
Chick it out: 60 years of the Big Chicken and its architect’s 90th birthday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top