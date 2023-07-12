Pro-Palestinian protests continue at Emory

Emory’s Faculty Senate approved a motion last Friday for a vote of no confidence against the president, which faculty are voting on this week. Additionally, Emory’s College Council voted no confidence in the president on Monday evening. Graduation at Emory is May 13.

Protesters on Emory’s campus have also included the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange (GILEE) in their calls for divestment. In this Georgia State University program, Georgia police agencies and Israeli forces have trained together.

Bella Montealegre, an Emory senior and member of Students for Socialism at Emory, believes the calls to divest from GILEE and Israel-based companies are inherently linked.

’We call for that to be removed because we believe that any system that learns from Israeli apartheid will only learn to repress us further in these streets and continue to advocate not only for the justice of those in the colonized or oppressed world, but also for our own liberation,” Montealegre said.

SFS plans a walkout Wednesday in Emory Village.

Additionally, a group of Jewish students is organizing a counter-protest tonight on Emory’s campus. In a flier circulated among Emory community members, the organizers encouraged people to come out and “Stand for Israel” and “Stand against antisemitism.”