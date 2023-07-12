News

Pro-Palestinian protests continue at Emory

By
37 minutes ago

Over 100 pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at Emory University Tuesday evening, calling on the University to divest from companies based in Israel.

”Disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest,” the group of protesters chanted on Emory’s quad. Tuesday was the sixth day of protests on Emory’s campus.

Emory President Gregory Fenves is facing pushback from students and faculty after Emory police, working with the Atlanta Police Department and Georgia State Patrol, arresting more than 20 Emory community members last Thursday using pepper balls. A taser was used on one individual.

Emory’s Faculty Senate approved a motion last Friday for a vote of no confidence against the president, which faculty are voting on this week. Additionally, Emory’s College Council voted no confidence in the president on Monday evening. Graduation at Emory is May 13.

Protesters on Emory’s campus have also included the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange (GILEE) in their calls for divestment. In this Georgia State University program, Georgia police agencies and Israeli forces have trained together.

Bella Montealegre, an Emory senior and member of Students for Socialism at Emory, believes the calls to divest from GILEE and Israel-based companies are inherently linked.

’We call for that to be removed because we believe that any system that learns from Israeli apartheid will only learn to repress us further in these streets and continue to advocate not only for the justice of those in the colonized or oppressed world, but also for our own liberation,” Montealegre said.

SFS plans a walkout Wednesday in Emory Village.

Additionally, a group of Jewish students is organizing a counter-protest tonight on Emory’s campus. In a flier circulated among Emory community members, the organizers encouraged people to come out and “Stand for Israel” and “Stand against antisemitism.”

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia college leaders defend protest actions

Credit: AP

No more Braves games on Bally Sports for Comcast customers
2h ago

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Q&A with David Cummings: Founder, investor, shaper of downtown’s future

Credit: AP

Police clear pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia; clashes break out at UCLA
16m ago

Credit: AP

Police clear pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia; clashes break out at UCLA
16m ago

Credit: AP

New report offers slight reprieve for Atlanta renters as prices fall
2h ago
The Latest
How campus protests have driven division among Georgia Democrats
2h ago
A.M. ATL: Iconic Atlanta novel comes to Netflix
2h ago
N.C. man with knives, ax charged with trespassing onto Emory campus, police say
Featured

Credit: KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM

Ex-Sheriff Victor Hill, convicted of violating detainees’ rights, loses appeal
Georgia war hero Ralph Puckett Jr. lies in honor at U.S. Capitol
Zebras get loose near highway exit, gallop into Washington community before most are...