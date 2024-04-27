Emory student remains at DeKalb jail following protests, records show

One Emory student is still in the DeKalb County Jail after being arrested Thursday following protests on campus, jail records show.

The other 22 people arrested at the protest were released on bond by 6:25 p.m., with all of them except one being released on signature bonds, which are cashless bonds usually used for minor or non-violent offenses. Bonds were granted to all defendants Friday in magistrate court.

The defendant who is still in jail was granted a $75 bond, $25 for each misdemeanor charge — simple battery against police officer, criminal trespass and obstruction of law enforcement officers. Officials have not said why the defendant, who is a transgender PhD student and research assistant, is still at the jail.