Emory student remains at DeKalb jail following protests, records show

One Emory student is still in the DeKalb County Jail after being arrested Thursday following protests on campus, jail records show.
The other 22 people arrested at the protest were released on bond by 6:25 p.m., with all of them except one being released on signature bonds, which are cashless bonds usually used for minor or non-violent offenses. Bonds were granted to all defendants Friday in magistrate court.
The defendant who is still in jail was granted a $75 bond, $25 for each misdemeanor charge — simple battery against police officer, criminal trespass and obstruction of law enforcement officers. Officials have not said why the defendant, who is a transgender PhD student and research assistant, is still at the jail.
Among the firsts to be released Friday afternoon was Emory economics professor Caroline Fohlin, who is a tenured professor at the university. Fohlin was granted a $50 bond on a charge of simple battery against a police officer and disorderly conduct. Her arrest was caught on camera and went viral on social media.
“Caroline Fohlin was not a protester at Emory on April 25,” her attorney Gregory Clement said. “She emerged from her office, concerned only about the treatment of students on the quad. She looks forward to vigorously defending the accusations against her in court.”
A total of 15 Emory students were arrested Thursday. Amy Adelman, the university’s general counsel, asked that all bond restrictions against Emory community members be lifted, so no conditions of bond were placed on them.
A Morehouse student, an Emory alumnus and five others not affiliated with the university were also arrested and granted signature bonds.
Release conditions for those not considered part of Emory’s community included staying off university property unless medical emergencies require them to go to Emory hospital.
