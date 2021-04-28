ajc logo
Princess Diana’s wedding dress will go on public display at Kensington

Diana Spencer, aka the Princess of Wales, is celebrated for her iconic style on the 20th anniversary of her tragic death.

News | 26 minutes ago
By Avery Newmark, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The late Princess Diana’s wedding dress will be on show for the first time in 25 years, after her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, agreed to loan the item.

Diana wore the famous dress at her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

The dress, designed by Elizabeth and David Emanuel, features a 25-foot train encrusted with 10,000 mother of pearl sequins and an antique Carrickmacross lace that had originally belonged to Queen Mary, Diana’s great-grandmother-in-law.

Named “Royal Style in the Making,” the exhibit will examine the relationship between designers and their royal clients and will include work from other royal couturiers of the 20th century.

The event opens at Kensington Palace in June, ahead of what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday.

