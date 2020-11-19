President Trump will spend Thanksgiving at the White House

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization did not respond to questions Tuesday about whether the Mar-a-Lago event would be held given the spike in coronavirus cases and pleas from public health officials for Americans to limit the number of people they socialize with indoors this holiday season to limit the spread.

Since the election more than two weeks ago, the president has continued to make speeches and announcement via his Twitter page, but he has made few public appearances. The 74-year-old is currently pursuing several legal challenges regarding the results of the election. President-elect Joe Biden has been named the victor, but Trump and his lawyers argue there are a number of recounts, including one in Georgia, that need to be considered before accepting defeat.

In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday morning, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany explained the why the president chose to stay home for the holiday.

“The president’s hard at work on COVID, among other issues, drawing down our number of troops in Afghanistan and Iraq, bringing our men and women home,” she said. “He’s hard at work, and so he’s staying here at the White House, and it will be a lovely Thanksgiving for him and the first lady here in the White House.”

Biden has implored the president to help with coordination in the transition, considering the dire status of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of states have been deemed in the red zone due to coronavirus cases spikes. More than 250,000 people have died from the virus and millions have been diagnosed.

As the President-elect awaits further cooperation with the president, he also has made plans for the holiday, according to People. The 77-year-old said earlier this week he planned to get together with his family with less than 10 people for Thanksgiving. All those in attendance will be wearing masks, he said, and will be socially distanced and tested beforehand.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.