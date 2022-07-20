Preserve the family stories tied to your heirlooms

Write down the stories about why the items are so treasured so that the knowledge can be passed on to future generations. Don’t delay. One friend took photos of the objects, created a notebook/scrapbook, added family information related to the items and made print-outs. The information could include which side of the family an item came from, its age, its original use and perhaps a story that went along with it.

If you don’t create some kind of system, a lot of what you consider to be treasures can easily end up in the estate sale, or worse, in the trash heap. I have a peanut-shaped item that opens, so I guess it may have been a pill box. But I have a photo of my parents showing it to then-Governor Jimmy Carter. So it has an interesting story, even if it is small and insignificant looking. I also have a box of pencils from various businesses that my grandfather saved in the 1930s and 1940s. They all have advertising information on them from Columbus, Georgia, businesses. They are a treasure because Papa saved them, and they gave me great joy as a kid to roll them out on the floor. But they are also now valuable as local history items and are set to be donated to the local archives.