ajc logo
X

Preserve family stories by joining a Genealogy writing group

040316 ROSWELL, GA: Names and dates line the voluminous records at the Church of Latter Day Saints Family History Center, where people come to research their family's genealogy. Family History Center at 500 Norcross Street in Roswell. For Helen Cauley feature on Geneaology - Family Trees. (Parker C. Smith/Special)
Caption
040316 ROSWELL, GA: Names and dates line the voluminous records at the Church of Latter Day Saints Family History Center, where people come to research their family's genealogy. Family History Center at 500 Norcross Street in Roswell. For Helen Cauley feature on Geneaology - Family Trees. (Parker C. Smith/Special)

Credit: Special

Genealogy
By Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., For the AJC
1 hour ago

The holidays are good times to share family stories.

The Mecklenburg Genealogical Society, based in Charlotte, N.C., has created another way for people to do that — a writing group. The group meets once a week for about two hours to share stories they have written on a range of topics, including family, life events, maybe even the tale behind a recipe.

Louise Nottingham is the founder and coordinator of the group, formed to help keep memories alive. One man wrote enough stories about his family to collect them into a small book. He published 25 copies for close kin. Another member wrote biographical sketches of her eight great-grandparents from stories she had heard and records. For some, family recipes prompted them to write about what that food meant to them. Others were motivated by a photograph or other family heirloom. The Writing Group is something that any genealogy or historical society could form or at least try out. For more information, go to oldemeck.org (where some stories are posted) or contact the group at P.O. Box 32453, Charlotte, N.C., 28232-2453.

Christmas traditions

Christmas traditions is the topic of the Georgia Archives’ December 10 Lunch and Learn virtual lecture. The free event starts at noon, via MicroSoftTeams, or go to GeorgiaArchives.org for more information and a link. You can call 678-364-3710 as well. Many previous monthly Lunch and Learn programs are available on the Archives’ website or its YouTube site. They are well worth checking out. The Lunch and Learn program is co-sponsored by the Friends of Georgia Archives and History. That group’s 2021 Christmas ornament is now available at www.fogah.org.

Pedigree collapse

The term “pedigree collapse” is when you have less individual ancestors because cousins married cousins along the way. Search online for more explanation.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga., 30031 or www.kenthomasongenealogy.com.

About the Author

Kenneth H. Thomas Jr.
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Marietta man, 55, arrested in sexual assault cold case from 1990
32m ago
Pumpkin flan and mofongo stuffing: How a local Latino restaurant is reinventing...
4h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Devonia Inman, behind bars for 23 years, was wrongfully convicted, judge says
5h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top