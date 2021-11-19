Preserve family stories by joining a Genealogy writing group

The Mecklenburg Genealogical Society, based in Charlotte, N.C., has created another way for people to do that — a writing group. The group meets once a week for about two hours to share stories they have written on a range of topics, including family, life events, maybe even the tale behind a recipe.

Louise Nottingham is the founder and coordinator of the group, formed to help keep memories alive. One man wrote enough stories about his family to collect them into a small book. He published 25 copies for close kin. Another member wrote biographical sketches of her eight great-grandparents from stories she had heard and records. For some, family recipes prompted them to write about what that food meant to them. Others were motivated by a photograph or other family heirloom. The Writing Group is something that any genealogy or historical society could form or at least try out. For more information, go to oldemeck.org (where some stories are posted) or contact the group at P.O. Box 32453, Charlotte, N.C., 28232-2453.