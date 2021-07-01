Pregnant woman wounded in shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

The victim was stable when she was taken to a hospital, Atlanta police said in a statement. While authorities were able to confirm the woman’s pregnancy, no information was available about the state of her unborn child following the shooting.

Authorities said the woman was inside her apartment in the 1300 block of Kimberly Way when shots rang out about 3:30 a.m. Police said the shooting may have been the result of a fight between one of her neighbors and another person.