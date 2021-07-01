Pregnant woman wounded in shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

When gunfire erupted outside of a southwest Atlanta apartment building early Thursday morning, one of the bullets flew into a unit and wounded a pregnant woman who was inside, police said.
The victim was stable when she was taken to a hospital, Atlanta police said in a statement. While authorities were able to confirm the woman’s pregnancy, no information was available about the state of her unborn child following the shooting.
Authorities said the woman was inside her apartment in the 1300 block of Kimberly Way when shots rang out about 3:30 a.m. Police said the shooting may have been the result of a fight between one of her neighbors and another person.
“Investigators learned that a neighbor in another apartment has been involved in an ongoing dispute with an acquaintance and may have been the intended target,” police said in a statement.
Police did not specify what caused the dispute or if the two parties were arguing at the time of the shooting. The incident remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made.