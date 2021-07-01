ajc logo
X

Pregnant woman wounded in shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

The victim was stable when she was taken to a hospital.
Caption
The victim was stable when she was taken to a hospital.

News
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

When gunfire erupted outside of a southwest Atlanta apartment building early Thursday morning, one of the bullets flew into a unit and wounded a pregnant woman who was inside, police said.

The victim was stable when she was taken to a hospital, Atlanta police said in a statement. While authorities were able to confirm the woman’s pregnancy, no information was available about the state of her unborn child following the shooting.

Authorities said the woman was inside her apartment in the 1300 block of Kimberly Way when shots rang out about 3:30 a.m. Police said the shooting may have been the result of a fight between one of her neighbors and another person.

“Investigators learned that a neighbor in another apartment has been involved in an ongoing dispute with an acquaintance and may have been the intended target,” police said in a statement.

Police did not specify what caused the dispute or if the two parties were arguing at the time of the shooting. The incident remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

In Other News
1
3 convicted on murder charges in Hall County deputy’s 2019 shooting...
2
UPDATE: Police ID officer wounded during deadly exchange at Midtown...
3
GBI: Police shoot tire of Georgia mother’s car during DUI arrest
4
Toddler’s remains found in Chattahoochee River in Cobb, police say
5
2 more roadway shootings injure 3 on opposite sides of Atlanta
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top