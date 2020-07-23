Powder Springs police officer among 2 drivers injured in crash

Two drivers, including a Powder Springs police officer, were injured in a car crash Thursday morning, authorities said.
The incident took place at the intersection of Forest Hill and Powder Springs roads, police Maj. Lane Cadwell said. Both drivers were alert and talking at the scene before they were taken to a hospital.
A photo of the crash’s aftermath, obtained by Channel 2 Action News, shows the damaged patrol car along with a wrecked Jeep. The patrol car ended up on the pavement, while the Jeep came to a stop off the road near a gas station.
Because the incident involved a Powder Springs police officer, Cobb County police was asked to investigate the crash, Cadwell said. Cobb police told AJC.com that investigators had no other information to release on the incident.
Cadwell also did not provide any other details about the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
Credit: AJC