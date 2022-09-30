Powder Springs downtown redevelopment continues with new residential community

The latest step of Powder Springs’ revitalization efforts is underway with this week’s groundbreaking ceremony for a multifamily residential community in the heart of downtown.
City officials, business owners and community members alike expect the years-long redevelopment efforts to help attract more people and businesses to the city’s downtown in southwest Cobb County. The Powder Springs downtown development authority facilitated public-private partnerships to build on underutilized properties and create new residential and retail spaces.
“Sometimes, with a vision, you have to tear down to build up,” Mayor Al Thurman said during Friday’s ribbon cutting. “Just to see this park come together, and now, this new development coming here, it’s just going to add to the vision.”
Efforts to revitalize Powder Springs, one of Cobb’s oldest and fastest-growing cities, began back in 2018 when some of the city’s storefronts were empty and many business owners were struggling to attract customers. The city built Thurman Springs park and connected it with the Silver Comet Trail in one of its earlier steps to redevelop the downtown.
Developers Novare Group, BCBD and PointOne Holdings partnered to create the 226-unit multifamily residential community, which will include apartments and carriage houses with access to multiple amenities and within walking distance of downtown shops, restaurants and the Silver Comet Trail.
Derek Dill, Novare Group’s senior vice president of development, said in a statement that the different elements of the project are designed to “not only complement the city’s main street charm, but to also provide a seamless connection and continuation of the core of the town center and its unique sense of place.”
The residential buildings are expected to be completed and opened in phases from October 2023 through February 2024.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC