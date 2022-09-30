Powder Springs downtown redevelopment continues with new residential community

City officials, business owners and community members alike expect the years-long redevelopment efforts to help attract more people and businesses to the city’s downtown in southwest Cobb County. The Powder Springs downtown development authority facilitated public-private partnerships to build on underutilized properties and create new residential and retail spaces.

“Sometimes, with a vision, you have to tear down to build up,” Mayor Al Thurman said during Friday’s ribbon cutting. “Just to see this park come together, and now, this new development coming here, it’s just going to add to the vision.”