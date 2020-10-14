Popular wipes recalled due to concerns about bacteria contamination

A well-known toiletry company has voluntarily recalled several of its flushable wipes due to concerns about bacteria contamination.
Kimberly-Clark announced a product recall of its Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes sold throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean due to detection of possible contamination in select wipes.
The recall affects specific lots of Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes manufactured between Feb. 7 and Sept. 14. Consumers are asked to check the lot date, which is pictured below, to determine if their products are affected.
“Any consumer experiencing a health-related issue should immediately seek medical advice and stop using the product,” read a statement from Cottonelle. “We apologize for any frustration this has caused you and appreciate your patience as we work to provide support to every consumer.”
At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, toilet paper and wipes were in short supply as consumers bought them in bulk.
Credit: Via Cottonelle website
Why is the recall happening?
The affected product could show the presence of a bacterium, Pluralibacter gergoviae, which naturally occurs in the environment and in humans. Pluralibacter gergoviae rarely causes serious infections in healthy individuals. However, individuals with weakened immune systems are at a heightened risk of infection. At this time, there is a low rate of complaints that include irritation and infection from affected wipes.
Customers do not need to return products. However, those who have purchased the items can submit a form and should expect a refund within three to six weeks. Please stop using the product and contact Kimberly-Clark’s Consumer Service team at 1 (800) 414-0165 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET.