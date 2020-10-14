Popular wipes recalled due to concerns about bacteria contamination

Kimberly-Clark announced a product recall of its Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes sold throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean due to detection of possible contamination in select wipes.

The recall affects specific lots of Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes manufactured between Feb. 7 and Sept. 14. Consumers are asked to check the lot date, which is pictured below, to determine if their products are affected.