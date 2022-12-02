BreakingNews
Police working to identify skeletal remains found in Stone Mountain woods

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago
Death being investigated as homicide, cops say

Authorities are trying to identify skeletal remains found Monday in a wooded area in DeKalb County.

Police said the discovery was made near the 600 block of McDaniel Road in Stone Mountain, which is a residential area near Rice Lake and Wade Cemetery. Authorities believe the remains belonged to a man between the ages of 18 and 30 who was 6-foot to 6-foot-5. The man’s hair color was black and styled in dreadlocks of about 3 to 4 inches in length.

Due to the condition of the remains, authorities believe the man had been dead for at least six months. The cause of death was not released, but police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb Medical Examiner’s Office at 404-508-3500.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

