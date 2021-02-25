Police: Woman fleeing officers tops 100 mph, dies in Cobb crash

A 32-year-old woman refused to stop for officers, ran a red light and hit a speed of more than 100 mph before dying in a crash, Cobb County police said Thursday.
Princess Y. Row of Mableton was driving a 2019 Nissan Altima north on Mableton Parkway shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday when two officers witnessed her violating traffic laws, according to spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk.
“Officers attempted a traffic stop near Carriage Drive, but the Nissan did not stop and continued westbound,” Delk said in an emailed statement.
Row accelerated to more than 100 mph and ran a red light, according to police. While officers slowed down through an intersection, Row continued and was seen improperly passing another car, Delk said.
Officers lost sight of the Nissan, which attempted to negotiate a curve west of Blair Bridge Road. At 2:58 a.m., a 911 caller reported a vehicle had run off the road into a cemetery, Delk said.
When officers found the Nissan, it was in a wooded area after crashing into trees, according to police.
“The collision was severe enough to disable the electrical system of the vehicle,” Delk said. “There were no functioning lights after the crash.”
Row died at the scene, police said. There were no passengers in the car.