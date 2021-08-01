Police: Woman, 37, killed in crash when car flees deputies, troopers

Around 11:25 a.m. Sunday, a trooper was assisting the Newton County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit of a stolen Volkswagen Passat, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The driver, later identified as 30-year-old Ronreaco W. Bailey, was fleeing deputies on I-20 westbound near exit 88. Near mile marker 77, a trooper took over the pursuit, the State Patrol said.

Bailey then exited on Turner Hill Road, drove through a red traffic light, and got back onto I-20, the State Patrol said in an emailed statement to the AJC Sunday evening.