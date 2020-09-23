Police: Walmart dispute leaves 1 man dead, 4 arrested

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a 24-year-old man Saturday, according to the Griffin Police Department.
Griffin police said they found Reginald Darnell Hamm of Griffin with a gunshot wound to his chest around 2:27 p.m. at the entrance of the Griffin Crossings apartment complex on West McIntosh Road. Hamm was taken to Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.
Hamm and two other individuals got into an argument at Walmart, Griffin police spokesman Lt. Daniel Jett said in a press release. After leaving the store, Hamm encountered the two individuals again in front of the apartment complex and during the encounter, John Robert Hunter, 21, of Terrytown, Louisiana, shot Hamm, Jett said.
Police said they located Hunter and the second individual, plus two other suspects inside one of the units at Griffin Crossings. All four suspects have been arrested and booked into Spalding County jail, according to police.
Hunter and 18-year-old Jacorey Jahieem Leblanc are charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, Jett said. Leblanc is also wanted for escaping the Office of Juvenile Justice in Shreveport, Louisiana, according to authorities. Ashante Harris, 23, and Shedreka Leblanc, 30, were charged with felony hindering apprehension, police said.
Hunter and Jacorey Leblanc are being held without bond, according to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.