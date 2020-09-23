Police: Walmart dispute leaves 1 man dead, 4 arrested

Griffin police said they found Reginald Darnell Hamm of Griffin with a gunshot wound to his chest around 2:27 p.m. at the entrance of the Griffin Crossings apartment complex on West McIntosh Road. Hamm was taken to Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Hamm and two other individuals got into an argument at Walmart, Griffin police spokesman Lt. Daniel Jett said in a press release. After leaving the store, Hamm encountered the two individuals again in front of the apartment complex and during the encounter, John Robert Hunter, 21, of Terrytown, Louisiana, shot Hamm, Jett said.