Police: Two men break into Roswell home, hold resident at gunpoint

Luis Carlos Rodriguez Morales told police he went downstairs after he heard glass break around 4 a.m. on Aug. 25. He found one man, who was about 30 years old, going through drawers in the kitchen, and another man, about 26 years old, trying to remove a TV off the living room wall, according to a police report. But the lights were off, so Morales told officers he could not get a good look at either suspect.

Morales told investigators that the younger man pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.