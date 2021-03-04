Police: Thieves snatch U-Haul truck, urn containing infant’s ashes

The U-Haul was found several miles from the hotel, and it appeared the clothing, household goods and other items had been ransacked, Covington Police Capt. Ken Malcom told the news station. The one item they did not find was the urn with the ashes of the couple’s son, who died five years ago.

“He was born early, at 24 weeks,” said Benjamin Benson said. “I delivered him at home. It wasn’t planned that way, but it happened.”

“He lived six months. The last month was in hospice. And now we ended up losing his ashes, one of the most important things to us,” Kassandra Benson shared in an interview.

Malcom said the department is investigating and determining the contents of the truck.

“That’s our number one priority right now. Hopefully we can find anything at all that is connected to their son. That’s most important right now. This breaks our heart. We’re parents, and it just hurts us. So we’re going to do all we can,” said Malcom. “We need help.”

Thousands of dollars worth of items were in the U-Haul, including a 2018 Harley Davidson XL883N Iron motorcycle, police said. The motorcycle has a South Carolina tag number ZG5291. The motorcycle is black with the vehicle identification number of 1HD4LE215JC422632.

A reward will be offered by Covington Police for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information can call the Covington Police Department at 770-385-2122.