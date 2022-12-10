Police: Teen’s shooting at Mall at Stonecrest possibly accidental

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting that might have been accidentally self-inflicted at the Mall at Stonecrest on Saturday afternoon.
The boy, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital for treatment for a non-life threatening injury, DeKalb Police said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
A woman also was taken to the hospital with minor injuries sustained as shoppers ran from the scene, police said.
Police responded to the call at 2:21 p.m. and were still on the scene an hour later, DeKalb Police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said.
