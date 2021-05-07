Police seek leads in teen’s shooting outside Norcross apartment building

Detectives have few leads so far in Saturday night’s shooting of Fernando Palmillas. Witnesses told police they saw a man shoot the 17-year-old outside the Vida Apartments in the 1300 block of Graves Road about 9 p.m. and then flee the scene, according to Gwinnett police spokeswoman Hideshi Valle.

When officers arrived, they found Palmillas with a gunshot wound to the lower back. The Norcross teen, who was rushed to a hospital, survived his injuries and is now out of the hospital, Valle confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.